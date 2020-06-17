Scottsdale Academy

Selecting a pre-school can be challenging and one of the most important decisions you will make for your young child. Scottsdale Academy has an accredited educational and social environment, as well as a creative curriculum, specifically developed for young children and is recognized as a Florida Gold Seal Quality Program.

The school is open from 7:00 AM till 6:00 PM Monday through Friday. We are closed for all major holidays and a teacher planning day the last day of the summer session. We offer a year-round infant care program, for babies as young as 6 weeks, through Pre-Kindergarten/VPK.

Here at the Academy, our teachers and staff take on the important responsibility of helping each child grow and flourish in preparation for Florida’s education system or private grade-school experience.

We look forward to hearing from you and hope to establish a long and successful relationship with each of our Scottsdale families. Our goal is to provide one of the very best early childhood education programs in Florida for your child – from infant care to Pre-school and Pre-Kindergarten/VPK.