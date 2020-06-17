Southern BBQ at its finest. Slow-smoking favorites like pulled pork, ribs, brisket since 1968.

We don’t just serve BBQ. We are BBQ.

We love everything about BBQ. The food. The culture. The camaraderie. The way it brings people together to have a good time. And the good it does when it’s shared with the community. That’s why we take such pride in making our BBQ the best it can be. And why we spread the spirit of BBQ every chance we get.

Catering - Let’s Get This Party Started - Tell us about your upcoming event and we’ll be in touch soon to work out the details.

Got leftovers? - Our BBQ is delicious the next day when properly refrigerated and reheated. Download our simple reheating instructions here.

The Sonny’s way of smokin’ and servin’ Southern BBQ.

There are tons of different BBQ styles and techniques. And while we appreciate ‘em all, we have a certain way of doing things that’s given our BBQ its signature flavor since 1968. We call it The Art of BBQ, and below you’ll get a taste of how it’s done.

Smoke fuels our flavor. Oak fuels our smoke.

We smoke with oak because it’s a hard wood that burns slow and gives our BBQ that famous smokey flavor you love.

The proof is on the plate.

After slow-smokin’ for hours, meat is tender, juicy and unbelievably flavorful. Here are some telltale signs of BBQ perfection.

Sauce is the proverbial icing on the BBQ cake.

All great BBQ is finished with great sauce. Whether it’s added by our Pitmasters, like in our Pulled Pork, or added by you at our table or yours, sauce lets you fine-tune the flavor of BBQ to your exact liking. Shop our sauces!