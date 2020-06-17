Southern Pines Senior Living Community

At Southern Pines, residents enjoy an active, engaging lifestyle that promotes wellness and independence. It is our goal to keep our residents linked to resources and opportunities that will fulfill their needs and interests in the Thomasville area. Residents have many opportunities to participate in a variety of life enriching activities and events designed to stimulate the mind, body and soul.

Southern Pines' "The Pines" memory care includes a specially designed neighborhood to serve the special needs of individuals living with Alzheimer's disease, dementia and other forms of memory loss. Every day we make it a goal to go above and beyond to enrich the lives of our residents. With our Personal Touch program, we create a specialized, life-enriching environment that affords each individual maximum self-expression. The staff is committed to delivering a quality of care that meets the resident's physical, social, spiritual and emotional needs. Enriching the lives of our residents through new memory care programs, communications, and environment will help grow the family LEGACY at heart!

Caregiving comes in many different faces and services that work together to give the best possible care for each resident to feel loved and cherished! We are all CAREGIVERS at heart!

Our talented team of dedicated and caring staff are there when you need them. It can be different…let us show you how.