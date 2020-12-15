Sweet Blue

6668 Thomasville Rd # 13

Tallahassee, FL 32312

https://www.mysweetblueshop.com/

Sweet Blue is a gift and personalization boutique and has been open since 2009. In April 2018, my husband and I decided to purchase the store. It has been an incredible experience! Every day is a new day with new adventures!

My lines include Sorrelli, Spartina 449, Capri Blue, Brighton, Vera Bradley, and Mud Pie. I also have several “give back” lines such as Pura Vida, 4Ocean, and Pink House. In January 2019, I expanded my lines to include merchandise for men, pets and babies. I truly would like Sweet Blue to be the store where all customers can come to find the perfect gift!

In addition to all of the gift merchandise, we also offer personalization options. Customers can have a vinyl applied to a Corkcicle, get a monogram stitched onto a Vera Bradley backpack or tote, or have a name engraved onto a bar or circle necklace. We have lots of fonts and colors for customers to choose from.

We also offer a free Customer Loyalty Program whereby if a customer enrolls in the program and spends $200, the customer becomes a VIP for the rest of the year. VIP customers can receive discounts, take advantage of exclusive sales and attend special events that are only for VIP members.

I am so excited about the online store! My husband and I are constantly looking for ways to improve customer service and enhance each individual’s shopping experience. I am thankful for every customer who shops at Sweet Blue. I consider each of you to be a truly valued customer!

-Lory and Scott Mainwaring