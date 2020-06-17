Help us raise $10,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Bend!Buy Tickets Online Here (NOTE: You will not receive physical tickets when purchasing online, but your name will be entered into the drawing for each “virtual ticket” you purchase.) For the fifth year, TBR is so happy to be able to support our local Boys and Girls Clubs of the Big Bend with our Playhouse Chance Drawing! ALL of the money from ticket sales will benefit them.Tickets are just $5 each, and we’re only selling 2,000 of them. Tickets are on sale through March 27, 2020.Buy Tickets Online Here (NOTE: You will not receive physical tickets when purchasing online, but your name will be entered into the drawing for each “virtual ticket” you purchase.)A decorated playhouse model will be on display at TBR soon, and will take a fun ride on our Springtime Tallahassee parade float. Drawing will be held March 31, 2020; need not be present to win. If you win, Roberts Construction Services will site-build a playhouse at your home, so you can pick the colors! Prize must be claimed within 180 days; local delivery only.Thanks to Roberts Construction Services for building the playhouses for us every year, and to our sponsors, whose generous support allows us to donate 100% of ticket sales to Boys and Girls Clubs of the Big Bend: Ann Cleare, REALTOR® Emeritus / Coldwell Banker Hartung Century 21 First Story Real Estate Jeff Doxsee, REALTOR® Drake Real Estate, Inc. Leah Chapin and Will Shepherd, REALTORS® / Ketcham Realty Group Thomas Acquisition & Property Specialists