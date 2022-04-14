For the seventh year, TBR is so happy to be able to support the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Big Bend with our Playhouse Chance Drawing! ALL of the money from ticket sales will go directly to Boys and Girls Clubs of the Big Bend.

Tickets are just $5 each, and we’re only selling 2,000 of them. Tickets are on sale through May 20, 2022.

Playhouse Drawing Benefiting Boys and Girls Clubs

Help us raise $10,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Bend

Call us at 850-224-7713 to purchase tickets or purchase online (if you’re not a TBR member, please click the option “Not a Member” that appears below the login box). Thank you for your support! PLEASE NOTE: Your name will be entered into the drawing for each ticket you purchase online or over the phone (you will not receive a physical ticket). If you don’t want to buy a ticket but you want to contribute, give us a call! As with ticket sales, 100% of the money we collect will go directly to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Bend.

More Dates & Details:A decorated playhouse model will be on display at TBR beginning in March, and will take a fun ride on our Springtime Tallahassee parade float on April 2nd. Drawing will be held May 24, 2022; you don’t need to be present to win. If you win, Roberts Construction Services will site-build a playhouse at your home, so you can pick the colors! If you don’t want a playhouse, the design will work as a cute garden shed, too! Prize must be claimed within 180 days. Local delivery only.

Thanks to Roberts Construction Services for building the playhouses for us every year, and to our sponsors, whose generous support allows us to donate 100% of ticket sales to Boys and Girls Clubs of the Big Bend: Ann Cleare, REALTOR® Emeritus / Coldwell Banker Hartung Century 21 First Story Real Estate Jeff Doxsee, REALTOR® Drake Real Estate Patti Ketcham, Broker and Leah Chapin - REALTORS®, Ketcham Realty Group Thomas Acquisition & Property Specialists