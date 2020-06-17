Tallahassee Ear, Nose & Throat P.A.

Tallahassee Ear, Nose, and Throat (TENT) was established in 1986 with the goal of providing unparalleled expertise and service in otolaryngology, head & neck surgery, as well as in facial plastic surgery. We are proud of our extensive training and experience and feel that we have assembled an excellent team to deliver this service to you. We are Moffitt Affiliate Members. Our computerized electronic medical records system is one of the most advanced in the country and helps greatly in our care of you.

We specialize in adult and pediatric otolaryngology and provide medical and surgical care of diseases of the ear, nose, sinuses, face, mouth, throat, the upper airway and the neck. Our specialty includes the diagnosis and management of most benign and malignant tumors of the head and neck.