Our Garden Club has a rich tradition of being involved in the community, with programs to strengthen a bond with the community and beautify the city. Our Projects include support of Maclay Gardens State Park, Goodwood Museum & Gardens, City of Tallahassee Parks & Recreation, Youth Gardening, TMH Cancer Center Healing Garden, Flower Shows, Spring Plant Extravaganza and much more!

Consider becoming a member of our wonderful group of planters, designers, educators, promoters, visionaries, conservationists, environmentalists, leaders and dreamers. We are part of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs and the National Garden Club.

TGC welcomes the rental of its historic home, the Rutgers House, for private functions and events. Located in the heart of downtown Tallahassee, The Garden Center offers a large patio, beautifully landscaped yard, and an expansive ballroom perfect for civic events or weddings.

Voted the best wedding venue in the region by the “DEMO Awards” in 2017 we are the place for weddings, meeting and other events.

Member of Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, Deep South Region and National Garden Clubs, Inc.

Our Mission. Since 1926.

The mission of the Tallahassee Garden Club is to further education of the members and the public in the fields of gardening, horticulture, botany, floral design, landscape design, environmental awareness through conservation of natural resources, civic beautification and preservation, nature studies, and to instill in our youth and our community the love of gardening and the respect for and protection of the environment.