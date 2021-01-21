Tallahassee Museum is a unique place with an equally unique mission—to transform the community and the world around it by instilling in its guests a love of our region’s environment and culture.
Our 52-acre size and beautiful location along Lake Bradford afford us the opportunity to take our guests’ learning outside the four walls of a typical museum and into nature itself. Here, the past intersects with the present, giving us a glimpse of the future that can be if we come together to make it so. And along the way, the creativity of Jim Gary’s Twentieth Century Dinosaurs and the thrill of Tallahassee Tree-To-Tree Adventures add to the eclectic group of attractions we’re proud to offer.