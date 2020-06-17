Tree Jubilee

Tallahassee's Tree Jubilee at Bannerman Crossings will kick off the holiday season in whimsical style by offering fun for the whole family. This three-day event includes a variety of activities for all ages and interests while supporting a great cause! Children's Miracle Network Hospitals supports UF Health Shands Children's Hospital as a provider of leading-edge care for our children, both in Gainesville and locally in Tallahassee.

Trees and wreaths decorated by community businesses and individuals will be up for auction throughout the Jubilee. But these aren’t your average holiday trimmings — each item will come with a little extra gift from Santa for those with the winining bids. Bidding for these trees and wreaths will kick off at the Tiding’s and Tinsel event held on the first evening of the event.

Santa will arrive on Friday to launch the block party among a North Pole setting complete with elves. Children can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, get their picture with holiday characters, and dance to the music of the Michael Miller Band.

And what is the holiday season without cookies and gingerbread? Mrs. Claus will host the children for lunch and cookie decorating to wrap up the Jubilee on Saturday.

Please join us in this fun-filled holiday experience designed to entertain the whole family, all while supporting our children in need of the specialized pediatric care UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital provides through the support of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.