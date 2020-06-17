WIC | Florida Department of Health
We are a federally funded program serving infants, children up to 5 years old, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and women in the first 6 months after giving birth. We ensure the nutritional health and welfare of women and children at the start of a child's life in Leon, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Taylor and Wakulla counties.
Our Services
- Provide nutrition education and counseling.
- Provide breastfeeding promotion and support.
- Provide healthcare and social service referrals including referrals for immunizations.
- Provide supplemental nutritious foods for low and moderate income pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women, infants and children.
- Conduct breastfeeding support groups.