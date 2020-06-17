News
What's Brewing? June 17, 2020
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT
Updated: 9 hours ago
Latest News
College
Former Cougar Johnson living through changes in strength and conditioning world
Updated: 5 minutes ago
By
Joey Lamar
Former Godby Cougar Brian Johnson has seen an entire industry shift since he began working in strength and conditioning 10 years ago.
National
Biden says Trump exercises ‘no leadership’ on virus response
Updated: 2 hours ago
By
WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Joe Biden is ratcheting up his criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden says Trump “wants to style himself as a wartime president” but “takes no responsibility” and “exercises no leadership.”
News
Bainbridge teen who saved people from burning home honored by city council
Updated: 2 hours ago
By
Pat Mueller
The 18-year-old man who saved three people from a burning apartment on June 4 was recognized as a hero during Tuesday’s Bainbridge City Council meeting.
News
Netflix CEO to donate $120M to historically black colleges
Updated: 2 hours ago
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin, are donating $120 million toward student scholarships at historically black colleges and universities.
News
GBI investigating allegations of excessive force during Adel arrest
Updated: 3 hours ago
By
Edan Schultz
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into allegations of excessive force by police officers arresting a black man in Adel Monday evening.
Latest News
WCTV Sports | Seminoles
Three Seminoles on 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot
Updated: 4 hours ago
By
Josh Newberg
Three former Seminoles are on the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.
News
South Georgia Medical Center welcomes new neurosurgeon
Updated: 4 hours ago
South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) welcomed a new neurosurgeon, which means they can now provide neurosurgical care 24/7.
News
Leon County Schools to reopen on August 10
Updated: 5 hours ago
Leon County Schools announced Wednesday it will reopen for the 2020-21 school year on August 10.
News
Hamilton Co. offers reward for info in teen’s death
Updated: 5 hours ago
Investigators want to know why he was at the Alapaha river and who he may have been with
National
Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta charged with murder
Updated: 5 hours ago
By
KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
Garrett Rolfe kicked Brooks while he lay on the ground as he struggled for life after a confrontation Friday, said the Fulton County district attorney.
State
16 friends test positive for coronavirus after night out at Jacksonville bar
Updated: 7 hours ago
“We want to raise awareness and get ahead of it,” Kat Layton told CNN. “We want to tell people it’s really not ready for what we thought it was ready for, it’s too soon.”