Movie studios releasing new titles via streaming as theaters close

By: Chris Martinez | CBS News

April 6, 2020

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on Hollywood, many studios are having to change the way they do business.

As movie theaters across the U.S. shut their doors, studios in Hollywood were left scrambling to make a new plan. The solution for many is to bypass the box office, and head straight for the small screen.

Take for instance 'Trolls World Tour' — the animated musical originally slated for a theatrical release on April 10 — will now instead get a digital release on that same date. And other movies that were in theaters as the pandemic took off are now getting early digital debuts.

'Sonic the Hedgehog' which arrived in theaters in mid February has already had a home release.

Variety Magazine's Matt Donnelly says movie studios are having to rethink how to reach audiences and make money, which could have a lasting effect.

He thinks home releases could become the new normal for many mid-budget movies.

"If you're looking at a film that costs anywhere between $30 and $100 million, you can probably see a lot more of those going to streaming platforms," Donnelly says.

But not every movie is getting the streaming treatment. Many studios are taking their big titles out of the mix entirely, choosing instead to shuffle their release schedules.

Some of those — like Marvel's 'Black Widow' — have been postponed by a matter of months. On the other hand, movies like the latest 'Fast and Furious' have been pushed to next year.

Donnelly says these would-be blockbusters need months in the theaters globally to reach their full financial potential.

“So these are really strategic business decisions and also I think in the long term will be good for the health of the movie business,” he says.

That strategy proving one way or another, the show must go on.

