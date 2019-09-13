Rachel Hoffman's mom returns to FSU, promoting a film examining her daughter's death

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Rachel Hoffman's death shocked Tallahassee and jump-started an effort to reform police informant policy.

Now, it's the subject of a documentary that hopes to spark even more change- and avoid tragedy.

Hoffman was set to graduate from Florida State when she was caught with marijuana. In order to remove the crime from her record, she agreed to serve as a confidential informant for the Tallahassee Police Department.

In May 2008, she was murdered when a $13,000 drug buy went wrong,

Rachel's mom, Margie, returned to Florida State's campus Friday to hand out flyers promoting the film. She said it was her first extensive stay on campus since moving Rachel to college so many years ago.

"It's a sad day," she said.

She hopes students see the film to understand their rights and to prevent any of them from getting in over their heads.

She wants legislators to see the movie, too.

Rachel's Law passed a year after Hoffman's death. Margie believes it could be stronger. She wants every informant to have access to counsel, to avoid life-or-death situations.

"If they had that type of situation in the law, my daughter would still be here, "she said.

"All of that was watered down, but we got the law passed so there's training in dealing with informants and there's more consideration with the maturity level."

The film, titled "Rachel's Law," will be shown Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Challenger Center in Tallahassee.

To learn more about the documentary, click here.