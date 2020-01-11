Residents are without power due to severe weather in Tallahassee

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Hundreds of residents are without power scattered across Leon County and surrounding areas.

Thunder storms knocked out power throughout the city. The city of Tallahassee utilities say they are responding to a variety of calls.

City officials confirmed that an outage in Woodville has been resolved.

Areas like Centerville and Killearn in the northeast and in the west Blountstown and Jackson Bluff are also being worked on.

