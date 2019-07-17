U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson hospitalized after fall at D.C. apartment

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

WASHINGTON– Senator Johnny Isakson is recuperating in a hospital after fracturing his ribs during a fall at a D.C. apartment, according to his spokesperson, Amanda Maddox.

Maddox releasing a statement on Isakson's condition saying he was admitted to George Washington Hospital in Washington, D.C.

The senator fell in his apartment on Tuesday night, fracturing his ribs in the process, according to the statement.

Maddox says that Isakson is in pain, but is resting and doing well.

The statement also adding that the senator is looking forward to fully recovering and getting back to work for Georgians.

