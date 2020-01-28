Crane hits I-10 overpass

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — A crane that a semi-trailer was towing hit the bridge at Interstate 10 and U.S. Highway 221 in Madison County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Interstate traffic in the area is being diverted off of an exit around the bridge, then right back onto it using exit ramps, troopers say.

Currently, the outside eastbound and westbound shoulders are closed, but the roadway remains opens, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Troopers say they aren't sure of the extent of the damage at this time. Structural engineers are being brought in to evaluate the bridge to make sure it's safe before reopening.

