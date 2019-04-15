1 dead, 2 injured in Cook County shooting

By: Kim McCullough | WALB

April 15, 2019

COOK CO., GA (WALB) -- A teenager is dead following a shooting in the 100 block of West First Street in Adel around 1 a.m. Sunday.

After gunshots were reported, the Adel Police Department arrived at “The Stage” to a large crowd running from the scene, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Emmanuel Whitehead, 18, was found at a nearby convenience store with a gunshot wound, GBI officials said.

Another victim, Deshone Pierce, 19, was found shot in the parking lot of a nearby business. A juvenile was also found with a gunshot wound.

Whitehead was taken to South Georgia Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He will be taken to the GBI medical examiner’s office in Macon for an autopsy, according to the GBI.

Pierce was taken to South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta, then to Shands Hospital in Florida. The juvenile was treated and released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Adel Police Department at (229) 896-2224 or the GBI Douglas office at (229) 389-4103.

