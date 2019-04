By: Emma Simmons | WIAT CBS 42

April 18, 2019

WATTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) -- One person died after storms rolled through Central Alabama Thursday evening.

St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell tells CBS 42 that a 42-year-old woman lost her life after a tree fell on her mobile home in the 2000 block of Highway 231 in Wattsville.

The woman's identification has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.