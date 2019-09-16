1 killed in fatal Thomas Co. wreck

By: WALB News

September 16, 2019

OCHLOCKNEE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a two-car crash in Ochlocknee Sunday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Georgia 3 and Highway 188 Sunday afternoon.

Christin Singletary, 23, was identified as the victim, according to Don Shiver, Thomas County coroner.

Singletary was the passenger of the Ford Ranger involved in the accident, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Troopers said a Toyota failed to yield at a stop sign, which is when the Ford hit the Toyota, flipping onto the passenger side.

Others involved in the crash were taken to the hospital, officials said.

Charges are pending, according to officials.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.