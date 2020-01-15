1 worker trapped after a trench collapse in NC

Four construction workers were trapped when a trench they were working on collapsed in North Carolina on Wednesday.

Four workers were trapped when a trench collapse in North Carolina. (Source: WRAL, CNN)

Three of the workers have gotten out, but search and rescue efforts are underway for a fourth worker.

Several emergency teams responded, including Wake County EMS and fire departments from Durham and Raleigh.

Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi with the Durham Fire Department explained what happened.

“One got out on his own. One was extricated fairly quickly by fire crews and walked to Wake County EMS on his own. The third victim was just removed. I don’t know his condition,” Iannuzzi said. “There is still one worker reported in the trench.”

Initially, six workers were reported as being trapped, but it was later revealed that there were four workers in the trench at the time it collapsed, according to Iannuzzi.

Authorities do not have any word on the condition of the three men who got out of the trench, but said all were taken to local hospitals.

