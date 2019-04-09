10 Big Bend counties to vote in special Primary Election

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Tuesday, residents in 10 Big Bend counties will vote in a special Primary Election.

Florida's seventh state House district is looking to replace the empty seat left when Republican Representative Halsey Beshears left to join Governor Ron DeSantis' administration.

There are five potential candidates running for the seat. However, only four will be vying to remain in the race. 26-year-old Ryan Terrell is the lone Democrat, therefore, his ticket has already been stamped for the General Election.

The district includes Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Jefferson, Lafayette, Liberty, Madison, Taylor, and Wakulla counties, and part of Leon County.

First-time political candidate Mike Watkins was raised in the Panhandle. The Republican is endorsed by the Police Benevolent Association and Florida Professional Firefighters. He is running on keeping small town values, helping recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael and protecting public education.

"That's an important issue for me. That we get good quality public education. That we are able to keep our teachers and have better pay," he said.

Candidate Virginia Fuller is a registered nurse and child advocate who became a U.S. citizen in 2000. She is a supporter of the Second Amendment and is pro-life

"Other minority groups come here and they flourish. They multiply and, we as a race, if we really mean what we say when we say, 'black lives matter,' you begin from the very vulnerable. The youngest. Those that can never speak because they're getting snuffed out too early," she said.

Fuller said she would advocate for the less fortunate who are still suffering in the wake of Hurricane Michael.

Republican Jason Shoaf was born and raised in Port St. Joe. He said he wants to fight Socialism and has a plan to develop a vocational program in schools.

"I am running because I have seen an absolute need for vocational training in our high schools," he said. "Right now, the kids that aren't going to college don't have the opportunities."

He also said that recovery after Hurricane Michael is a top priority, as he has friends and family who lost their homes in the storm.

The fourth Republican candidate is Lynda Bell. WCTV was unable to reach her for an interview. However, her campaign website states she has served as a county commissioner, city councilwoman and mayor in various areas in Florida.

She was appointed by then Governor Rick Scott to the Florida Communities Trust, which awards millions of dollars in grants to cities. Her website said she is passionate about protecting Constitutional rights and that supports the right to life.

The Republican winner will face Terrell in the general election on June 18.