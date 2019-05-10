10 indicted in $200M prescription drug fraud investigation

By: WFSA | WCTV Eyewitness News
May 10, 2019
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WSFA) -- Ten people, including a Tallahassee district manager, have been charged in a 103-count indictment alleging hundreds of millions of dollars in fraud in connection to an Alabama-based pharmacy.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama announced the indictments on Monday.
The indictments involve a nurse practitioner, and the owners, a pharmacist, managers, sales representatives, and billers, of Haleyville, Alabama-based pharmacy Northside Pharmacy. The company was doing business as Global Compounding Pharmacy.
Many of those arrested are from Florida, where Global had what is described as a "call center."
The list of defendants, their connections to the company, and the number of counts they face include:
According to the DOJ, the indictment charges the defendants with fraudulently billing health care insurers and prescription drug administrators for over $200 million in prescription drugs.
According to the indictment, Global, which described itself as “one of the top three largest compounding pharmacies in the United States,” primarily shipped compounded and other drugs from its Haleyville facility, but did most of its prescription processing, billing and customer service at its call center in Clearwater, Fla. The company hired sales representatives who were located in various states and were responsible for generating prescriptions from physicians and other prescribers. The company also worked with affiliated pharmacies.
In one listed instance, the defendants’ alleged fraudulent conduct caused a prescription plan administrator to pay over $29,000 for one tube of a cream advertised as treating “general wounds,” the office of U.S. Attorney Jay Town said.
In other instances, the indictment says insurance companies were billed for female sex creams issued to male patients, billed for drugs issued to children that Global stated were contraindicated for use by children, and billed for drugs that patients did not need and were simply discarded in the trash.
“Motivated by greed, the defendants executed a brazen health care fraud conspiracy and scheme that cost health insurance plans, including those that protect the elderly, disabled, military members and veterans, millions of dollars,” Town said. “Their scheme deprived health insurance plans of money that could have gone to assist patients with real medical needs. To date, this investigation has resulted in 28 people being charged. Would-be healthcare fraudsters should be on notice that our Office is dedicated to rooting out this conduct. We applaud the investigative agencies for their hard work.”
The charges stem from a larger investigation that has to date resulted in 18 additional individuals being charged and signing plea agreements. Those individuals include Global Vice President of Sales Phillip Marks, Operations Manager Jeffrey South, District Manager Angie Nelson, National Field Trainer and sales representative Bridget McCune; sales representatives Bonita Amonett, Roddrick Boykin, Joshlyn Bowen, Erin Brown, Vanessa Case, Peter Eodice II, Jody Hobbs, Robin Lowry, Kelley Norris and Dawn Whitten; billers Fermin Alfonso, Stacey Cardozo, and Christopher Nunez; and a nurse practitioner, Brandy Lunsford.
