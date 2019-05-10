10 indicted in $200M prescription drug fraud investigation

By: WFSA | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 10, 2019

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WSFA) -- Ten people, including a Tallahassee district manager, have been charged in a 103-count indictment alleging hundreds of millions of dollars in fraud in connection to an Alabama-based pharmacy.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama announced the indictments on Monday.

The indictments involve a nurse practitioner, and the owners, a pharmacist, managers, sales representatives, and billers, of Haleyville, Alabama-based pharmacy Northside Pharmacy. The company was doing business as Global Compounding Pharmacy.

Many of those arrested are from Florida, where Global had what is described as a "call center."

The list of defendants, their connections to the company, and the number of counts they face include:

John Jeremy Adams, 38, of Panama City Beach, Florida, an owner and president of Global, charged in 38 counts; Adams was arrested on Wednesday and arraigned on Thursday in the Northern District of Florida.

Ashley Adams, 36, of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, director of HR for Global, charged in 10 counts;

Jeffrey Black, 54, of Destin, Florida, an owner and vice president and COO of Global, charged in 18 counts;

James A. Mays, III, 43, of Winfield, Alabama, a pharmacist at Global, charged in 20 counts;

Jessica Linton, 36, of Clearwater, Florida, the manager of the billing team at Global, charged in 24 counts;

Lisa Holmes, 40, of Troy, Alabama, a district manager supervising sales representatives at Global, charged in 12 counts;

John Gladden, 49, of Tallahassee, Florida, a district manager supervising sales representatives at Global, charged in 9 counts;

Christi Cunningham, aka Christi Mook, 34, of Crestview, Florida, a sales representative at Global, charged in 9 counts;

Juan Rodriguez, 41, of Tampa, a biller at Global, charged in 6 counts; and