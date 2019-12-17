10-year-old girl gets Christmas wish fulfilled after visiting mom at Gadsden County Jail

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 17, 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- It is a story that is bound to bring tears to your eyes; It is the moment where one mother is reunited with her daughter, after not seeing her for almost a year.

10-year-old Zamoya Brewington had one Christmas wish this year, and it was to see her mother, Narina Brewington, who has spent the past two years in Gadsden County Jail. Every time the holidays roll around, Narina is reminded that she cannot be with her family or daughter for Christmas. But Tuesday afternoon, that all changed.

As Major Robert E. Barkley, Bureau Chief of the Gadsden County Jail, speaks to the inmates, Zamoya walks into the room, surprising her mother Narina. The two shout in delight, embracing tightly.

Narina shares it is a moment she never thought would happen, "I've been thinking about them, you know being without them this is the second Christmas I haven't been with them. So this made my day, it made my day."

It is an emotional reunion, which was brought to life by 10-year-old Zamoya and her simple Christmas request: to see and hug her mother.

Her mother, had no idea that her daughter's only wish was to be with her, "That is where the tear are coming from its not so much from me but it is just the fact that she asked for this," shares Narina. "she really wanted this for Christmas. And she's a 10-year-old, she could ask for anything! But knowing she asked for that makes me feel good!."

Zamoya recalls the moment she told her supervisor at the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office, Restoring Family Program, "Mrs. DeeDee, my supervisor, asked me what I wanted, my top wish, I said to see my momma. She always asked why, and I said because I haven't seen her in a long time. And she said okay. And maybe that one day starts now, and we planned to do this!"

But on Tuesday afternoon, Zamoya's wish was not the only onE granted. Narina wrote to the Gadsden County Jail to ask for goodies for her and inmates. Thanks to the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office and Springfield AME Church, it was a Christmas miracle for all.

"I feel appreciated and I feel special. I asked for it and I got it," smiles Narina.

The inmates marveled at their fuzzy socks and hand-written cards by children from a local middle school.

And over in the corner, the mother and daughter duo held on tightly to one another.

"We all should feel special and we all should feel love even in a place like this," states Narina. "And I am just I am excited that they did this for all of us. This was something that I wanted, that would have been one of my Christmas wishes, to have all of us feel loved and special."

It is a day the pair say they will never forget. When Zamoya was asked to tell her mom one thing she wants her to know this holiday season, "I say I love you so much."

