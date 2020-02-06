Power outages across the Big Bend and S. Ga. as severe weather approaches

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Georgia Power's outage map indicates power has been restored to about 1,000 people who lost it in the Bainbridge area.

The City of Tallahassee has restored power to around 900 people on the north side of town, leaving about 119 people without power currently, according to the city's outage map.

The map did not indicate what caused the outage.

Additionally, 822 people were without power in Perry, according to the Duke Energy outage map. As of 12:34 p.m., that number is down to 162 customers without power.

The Duke Energy map also shows 106 people have lost power in the Monticello area.

