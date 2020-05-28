10,000 masks donated to Florida assisted living facilities

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Community partners in Tallahassee are stepping up to protect those on the front lines.

On Thursday, UnitedHealthCare Community Plan donated 10,000 masks to the Florida Assisted Living Association. The cloth, washable masks will be distributed to staff working in assisted living and family care homes across the state.

Veronica Catoe, CEO of Florida Assisted Living Association, says these workers are caring for some of the state's most vulnerable individuals, and this donation will help them continue to do so safely.

She added that, even while restrictions are being lifted across the Sunshine State, this protective equipment is still needed to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"When you're working with the senior population and you're going out to restaurants, now you've increased your susceptibility, not just going to the grocery store like two weeks ago," Catoe said. "One person that drops the ball can cause a massive outbreak."

FALA represents more than 650 facilities, and 3,000 beds for seniors. These masks will be distributed to those which need it most.

The association says this is the largest single donation of masks they have received.