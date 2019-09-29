105 year old Tallahassee woman honored for her life and achievements

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – One Tallahassee woman, Ms. Mattie Mobley was recognized by the Capital City Garden Club on Saturday. Her achievements are large and vast, but the amazing feat, is her age.

105-year-old Mattie Mobley calls herself a walking piece of history. The remarkable woman shares she does not know if she will make it to her 106 birthday; (February 4th) however, she claims she feels "just as good as I never felt before."

For this entrepreneur and community member, age is just a number, "Well I don't feel no age or nothing like that I just know I am Mattie."

The spirited 105 year old was honored by the Capital City Garden Club, of which she was the president for many years.

As Barbara Collins of the Garden Club expresses, it is just one of the many organizations Mobley is a part of, "She was always involved as well as the community, she was involved in the community but she was involved in politics, and she went to events and she was involved in campaigns, she helped register people to vote."

Mobley's dear friend Carolyn Ryals says she was a teacher and mentor to many, including herself, "That's my lady."

Mobley furthers,"I have helped nine students at a time I put on big pots and cook and fed em cause their mama come and tell me, Ms. Mobley

"I get them students jobs and they finish school then head back south. And sometimes I get letters and sometimes I don't, but that's all right because God already knows."

Mattie was born in 1914. She has lived through World Wars, and the Civil Rights Movement, among other historic events. Her work and life during the Civil Rights Movement, she says inspired her to create the CK Steele Foundation, "Reverend Steele and Martin Luther King did a lot of work for the black and people and the white folks all together and marching all together, he did a whole lot of things."

This woman of faith continues to spread her work and wisdom to others,

"We had no right to march for nothing, but the world was made for everybody. Not for no one color, not for one people, it was made for people."

Mrs. Mobley, hopes to see 106 years of life in February. She attributes her good health and vivid memory to never being sick. She jokingly adds that is also the reason she has no wrinkles on her face.

Throughout her lifetime she has worn many hats, and has always worked two jobs. Friends call this woman with a larger than life personality, to be a woman of integrity, a hard worker, and always driven.

Friends shared that Mrs. Mobley is trying to purchase a lot next to the Capital City Garden Club. She wanted to take out a loan for 20 years, but was denied. Her friends hope to see her continue a long and happy life, and hope to provide her with her birthday wish.