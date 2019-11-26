11 arrested in Tallahassee during drug search led by LCSO, U.S. Marshals and ATF

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Eleven people were arrested on November 19 and 20 while the Leon County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals Service and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served a drug-related search warrant in the 100 block of Americana Street in the Pine Ridge Mobile Home Park.

According to the sheriff's office, the search warrant was approved after several controlled buys were done at the location. During the search, county detectives and federal agents found about 100 grams of crack cocaine and cocaine, nearly 105 grams of marijuana and around 565 grams of the synthetic narcotic "spice." The sheriff's office says a stolen, loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun and magazine, $3,695 in cash and drug paraphernalia, such as digital scales and baggies, were also found in the search.

As a result of the investigation and search warrant, seven arrests were made, while four more arrests were made for active warrants of people who were in the house at the time the search was done, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Walt McNeil said teamwork made this investigation a success.

"These type of collaborative efforts are what is needed to make Leon County a safer place to live, work and play," McNeil said. "We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to drive the criminal element out of our community."

Lawrence Keefe, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, agreed with McNeil.

“The people of Leon County are safer as a result of these arrests and the strong partnership between federal law enforcement and the Sheriff’s Office,” Keefe said. “Working together, we will continue to pursue, apprehend, and prosecute criminals to make the streets safer for the law-abiding people of this community.”

County and federal law enforcement arrested the following people:



Cartrez Harvey, 19, charged with sale of cocaine



Christopher Hoardes, 25, charged with trafficking in cocaine, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, maintaining a drug trafficking structure, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest without violence



Tony Kilpatrick, 22, charged with trafficking in cocaine, sale of cocaine, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, maintaining a drug trafficking structure and possession of drug paraphernalia



Tyvonne Matthews, 25, charged with possession of cocaine within 1000 feet of a church



Avery McMillian, 18, charged with sale of cocaine



Cedric Wallace, 29, charged with sale of cocaine



Eddie Lee Wilson, 55, charged with sale of cocaine



Charlie Carr, 29, charged with grand theft of a firearm (warrant arrest)



Brian Johnson, 33, charged with violation of probation, felony battery, harassing a victim and violation of pre-trial conditions (warrant arrest)



Melody Mahoney, 57, charged with violation of probation and grand theft (warrant arrest out of Wakulla County)

