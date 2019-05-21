11 students arrested after fight at Taylor County High School

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 21, 2019

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) – The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate a fight at Taylor County High School that resulted in the arrests of 11 students.

Deputies say the fight stemmed from a prior incident off campus.

During lunch on Friday, several students went to the high school media center to confront another group of students. Investigators say that’s when the fight broke out.

Eleven students were taken into custody on a charge of fighting in a public place and disturbing the peace, a first degree misdemeanor.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says more arrests may be made as the investigation continues.

“Sheriff Wayne Padgett credits his SROs for acting swiftly and proficiently in protecting the safety of the entire student body,” said Captain Jimmy Cash, the public information officer for the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

Cash said the sheriff encourages parents to continue to foster positive behavior and good will towards others.

“His number one priority is to ensure the safety and the well being of the student body and the staff in the schools,” said Cash.

Taylor County High School provided the following statement to WCTV on Tuesday: