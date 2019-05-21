11 students arrested after fight at Taylor County High School

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) – The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate a fight at Taylor County High School that resulted in the arrests of 11 students.
Deputies say the fight stemmed from a prior incident off campus.
During lunch on Friday, several students went to the high school media center to confront another group of students. Investigators say that’s when the fight broke out.
Eleven students were taken into custody on a charge of fighting in a public place and disturbing the peace, a first degree misdemeanor.
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says more arrests may be made as the investigation continues.
“Sheriff Wayne Padgett credits his SROs for acting swiftly and proficiently in protecting the safety of the entire student body,” said Captain Jimmy Cash, the public information officer for the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.
Cash said the sheriff encourages parents to continue to foster positive behavior and good will towards others.
“His number one priority is to ensure the safety and the well being of the student body and the staff in the schools,” said Cash.
Taylor County High School provided the following statement to WCTV on Tuesday:
On Friday afternoon, May 17, there was a fight that involved multiple students at Taylor County High School where law enforcement and school administrators were immediately involved in dissolving the situation. Administration met with parents of students involved, and addressed the event accordingly.
“We have and always will make safety our top priority here,” states Principal Charles Finley. “This was an isolated incident and does not reflect the goodwill of the student body I have the privilege of working with on a daily basis. Although this unfortunate altercation took place on our campus, we will not let this supersede the progress we have made here in regards to discipline and safety over the past two school years. “
Taylor County High School thanks its local law enforcement for acting swiftly, ensuring the safety of their entire student body and staff. For questions involving law enforcement, contact the Taylor County Sheriff's Department.
Taylor County High School strongly encourages parents to contact the school to get the most accurate account without violating the privacy rights of students.