12 arrested as part of drug trafficking investigation

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 10, 2019

For over two years, multiple federal agencies and local departments have been working to uncover a drug trafficking conspiracy. On Friday, 12 people from Gadsden and Jackson counties were indicted by a federal grand jury and are now in custody.

The people indicted are:

Officials say the sweep started at 3 a.m. Friday morning and SWAT teams spread out over 13 locations to make the arrests.

Throughout the investigation, officials say they have found over 100 kilos of methamphetamine, 50 kilos of cocaine and 1,000 pills.

Authorities believe the drugs are brought from Mexico to Atlanta, Georgia and, from there, dispersed throughout the community.

While 12 people are already in custody, law enforcement says this is only the beginning as they continue to investigate.

Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young says they know the others involved in this case and will continue to keep communities safe as they work towards getting those people off the streets.

"We know who they are, we will continue to build our case and we are going to have those individuals indicted," Sheriff Young said.

While individuals from only two counties were arrested on Friday, the DEA says this investigation stretches to every county and that they will continue to investigate.