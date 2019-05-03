$120K drug bust under investigation in Lowndes County

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 3, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects involved in a recent drug bust.

Sheriff's officials say $120,000 worth of drugs were recovered from a home on Deborah Drive in Valdosta last month. The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is working with the FBI task force as the case remains under investigation.

Some nearby homeowners were shocked to hear about what happened.

"This neighborhood is so quiet you wouldn't think anything like that goes on around here," said Lateka Watson, who lives nearby. "I love my neighborhood, I wouldn't think there were drugs just up the street, but hey today's time, they could be in your backyard and you wouldn't know unless you're hanging back there."

Authorities say they found more than a pound of cocaine, and a pound and a half of the synthetic drug, commonly known as 'flakka.'

Sheriff's officials say they believe a suspect, Shonn Jerome Tucker, has been using the home on Deborah Drive as storage.

Homeowner Billy Sarco has lived in the neighborhood for fifty years. He says in the last few years, he no longer feels safe. Having his home broken in to just earlier this year, he says he wishes law enforcement would step up patrol.

"It's just not safe anymore," Sarco said. "It's just so much drugs going on, taking over this world, Valdosta, Georgia."

Authorities say several arrests have been made in connection to the case, but they are still looking for Tucker, as well as the homeowner, Antwan Wilcox.

"Drugs are everywhere. You don't know unless you're looking for them, and since I'm not looking for them they don't bother me, I don't bother them," Watson said. "I just hope everyone grows up, because you can't have that lifestyle all your life."

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.