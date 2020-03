TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health announced a new positive case of coronavirus Monday night.. This is now the thirteenth positive case in the state.

According to FDOH, the new case is a 60-year-old female from Volusia County located Northeast of Orlando. This person is isolated and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.

Officials say the 60-year-old has a history of recently traveling outside of the United States.