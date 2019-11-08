14-year-old arrested after bringing stolen handgun to Taylor County Middle School

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 8, 2019

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old student has been arrested after bringing a handgun to Taylor County Middle School.

Taylor County Deputies say on Friday, the Taylor County School Resource Deputy received information regarding a middle school student possibly being in possession of a handgun.

Deputies say contact was made with the student, who was not identified by officials, and found an unloaded Glock .40 caliber handgun, which had been previously reported stolen, in possession of the student.

Authorities say the student was arrested and the family was notified.

Taylor County posted the incident to their Facebook page which reads, in full,