15 Taylor County residents convicted in methamphetamine drug trafficking conspiracy

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News
November 14, 2019
PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 15 defendants have been convicted for their involvement in a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization that operated in Taylor and Madison counties as well as in Colquitt County in Georgia.
Taylor County Deputies say the defendants are:
Officials say the defendants were charged in a series of indictments returned over the course of 2017 and 2018.
Authorities say 25 total defendants were convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute varying amounts of meth.
This case resulted from an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Perry Police Department, the Monticello Police Department, the Colquitt County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Office, the Thomas County (Georgia) Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Highway Patrol, and the Florida National Guard. Assistant United States Attorneys Christopher J. Thielemann, Eric K. Mountin, James A. McCain, and Jason R. Coody prosecuted the cases.
Sheriff Padgett wishes to thank all the participating agencies for their dedication and diligence in removing illegal and illicit drugs from the streets of Taylor County. Sheriff Padgett also wants to praise the citizens’ response to his “See Something Say Something” campaign. Information provided by citizens is instrumental in bringing those involved in the drug trafficking business to justice.