15 Taylor County residents convicted in methamphetamine drug trafficking conspiracy

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 14, 2019

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 15 defendants have been convicted for their involvement in a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization that operated in Taylor and Madison counties as well as in Colquitt County in Georgia.

Taylor County Deputies say the defendants are:

Robert Shane Willis, Taylor County, Florida, 108 months in prison;



Robert Wayne Cornwell, Taylor County, Florida, 96 months in prison;



Joseph Brian Stafford, Taylor County, Florida, 96 months in prison;



James Antony Farrill, Taylor County, Florida, 84 months in prison;



Keith Eric Sadowski, Taylor County, Florida, 78 months in prison;



Christopher Keith Irvin, Taylor County, Florida, 72 months in prison;



Eric Jason Gilbreath, Taylor County, Florida, 72 months in prison;



Bryan Heath Willis, Taylor County, Florida, 66 months in prison;



John Wayne Dixon, Taylor County, Florida, 60 months in prison;



Joshua Lynn Gilbreath, Taylor County, Florida, 48 months in prison;



Lisa Marie Ezell, Taylor County, Florida, 39 months in prison;



Samantha Agner Crouse, Taylor County, Florida, 12 months in prison;



Jamie Lynn Baumgardner, Taylor County, Florida, 8 years of supervised release;



Miranda Marie Stafford, Taylor County, Florida, 5 years of supervised release;

