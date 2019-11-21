15 year old arrested for soliciting murder, LCSO says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a 15 year old for soliciting murder.

Deputies say administrators with Success Academy at Ghazvini Learning Center told their school resource deputy that a student asked another student at a different local school to kill a Ghazvini student.

The suspect was in the administration office about a separate issue, the sheriff's office says. An administrator told deputies they saw texts on his phone with the words "kill her."

The texts were sent to a 14-year-old student at a different school via a direct message on a social media platform.

When detectives questioned him, he told them the victim, a 14-year-old girl, made fun of his dead brother. He said he was mad and asked a 14-year-old girl from another Leon County School to kill her.

He gave the second student a picture of the victim and her home address, saying "shoot her house up I want her dead." Deputies say this happened on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, he sent more messages asking "Y u didn't handle it." When she responded she couldn't find a ride, he replied saying "send someone to do it... I don't want her here anymore I want her dead or (expletive) up." The student told deputies she had no intention of doing what he asked.

Detectives say when they spoke with the victim, she stated she knew the suspect but wasn't sure why he was mad enough to do this.

The suspect was taken to the juvenile assessment center on a solicitation to commit capital murder felony charge.

WCTV is choosing not to name the suspect, since it is not known if they'll be charged as an adult.

