16 pounds of meth confiscated after Lowndes County chase

By: Dave Miller | WALB News 10

July 11, 2019

LOWDNES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) -- The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that 16.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, with an approximate street value of $748,000, was taken by deputies.

This is one of the larger drug confiscations ever reported in South Georgia.

About 7 a.m., a deputy stopped a car driven by James Eric Freitas on Old Clyattville Road, near I-75. While he was talking to the driver outside the car, his passenger, Miguel Leslie Mora, jumped behind the steering wheel and took off.

Mora drove a short distance on Old Clyattville Road and turned off into a field, before stopping at the woods, and took off running.

Mora soon surrendered to deputies, and was taken into custody without further incident.

A drug-sniffing dog searched the area, and found 16.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, with an approximate street value of $748,000 inside of a duffel bag, not far from the car.

Freitas was arrested at the location of the traffic stop, and he and Mora were taken to the Lowndes County Jail both charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Deputies also found a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun under the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

No one involved was injured from the incident.