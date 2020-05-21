16-year-old arrested for second-degree murder in connection to Tallahassee shooting

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 21, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A teen is being charged with second-degree murder in connection to a shooting on Keith Street from April 3, according to court documents.

Jhadyn King, 16, is the teen being charged as an adult for second degree murder.

Court documents say police responded to a call about gunshots and a suspicious person in the area. At the scene, officers saw a white GMC Terrain that was left running with the passenger door open.

A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat. When police removed the man from the car, two cell phones fell from his lap and a third phone and gun were found at his feet, court documents say.

Several shell casings and fake $100 bills were found in the right rear passenger seat, suggesting that the shooter was sitting in the back of the car, according to court documents.

Police searched the phones for phone numbers and text messages.

One witness told police while they were inside their house, they heard what sounded like two or more gunshots in quick succession. They said they saw a light skinned black male wearing a black hoodie with the hood up.

The witness said the suspect stood near the driver's side door and looked like a teenager. The suspect had his hands held at his waist, as if attempting to hide a gun, the witness told police.

Finally, the witness said the suspect walked up the street and then ran back to the victim's vehicle and pulled on both passenger side doors.

Two people who were walking their dogs at the time also saw the shooting. They told police they saw two black males standing along Keith Street, with one of them wearing white pants while talking on the phone. One of them said they later heard several pops and saw the person in light colored pants running through the field across the street from the victim's vehicle at almost the same time they heard the gunshots.

The witnesses said there was another black male who was crouched down behind the victim's car holding a handgun. The armed person had on shorts, a high top hair style which was low on the sides and he appeared to be in his late tees or early twenties, court documents say.

Investigators were able to identify King via phone records. A search warrant was issued for King's house, and investigators found fake $100 bills and a phone, according to court documents.

During an interview with police, King said his acquaintance, Trekerria Williams, used his phone to contact the victim to arrange a drug deal. Williams used King's phone while they waited for the victim to arrive on Keith Street, court documents say.

King claims he didn't know Williams would shoot and kill the victim. He then said as he was walking away on Keith Street, he heard several gunshots and saw Williams running away from the car carrying about an ounce of marijuana.

King said he met up Williams at a laundry mat, and Williams explained how he shot the victim. King also admitted to police he received three grams of marijuana from Williams, court documents say.

He was arrested and taken to the Leon County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.