16-year-old suspect charged in connection to attempted homicide in Tallahassee

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 31, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it has charged a 16-year-old boy in connection to Saturday's attempted homicide and vehicle burglaries in the Ox Bottom Crest neighborhood.

The Joint Task Force of TPD and the Leon County Sheriff's Office made seven arrests in this case on Sunday.

According to police, their investigation showed the 16-year-old was one of many suspects that were in the area of the burglaries. Through multiple pieces of evidence and interviews, police determined the 16-year-old boy was the burglar and shooter on Capstone Road.

The boy faces charges of attempted felony murder, shooting into a building and burglary. WCTV is choosing not to identify the suspect at this time, since it's unclear whether or not they will be tried in court as an adult.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.