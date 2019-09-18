17 Valdosta firefighters respond to Monroe Street fire

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 18, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Valdosta Fire Department sent 17 firefighters to a house fire at 703 Monroe Street Wednesday morning.

The call came in at 5:47 a.m., and the first units arrived to the scene within minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a single family structure.

Everyone evacuated before firefighters got to the scene. VFD said no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, VFD said. The American Red Cross was contacted to offer help to the people who evacuated.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.