Teen suspect in shooting caught on Instagram Live charged as adult

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 27, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The 17-year-old accused of shooting at a car on Blairstone Road, which was captured on a live video posted to Instagram, is now being charged as an adult for attempted first degree murder, according to court documents.

Jacarius Ford is charged with attempted first degree murder, shooting a gun from a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

Ford was accused of shooting and shattering the windshield of a car driving on Blairstone Road on Feb. 10, according to an arrest affidavit from the Tallahassee Police Department. Ford fired a gun from an SUV following the car, the affidavit said.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

A video posted to Instagram Live captured the shooting, police say.

You can read WCTV's initial report on this incident here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.