17-year-old girl dies in Wakulla Co. crash on New Year's, FHP says

January 1, 2020

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old girl died in a car crash in Wakulla County around 1 a.m. on New Year's Day.

According to troopers, a 21-year-old man was driving the Nissan Versa that crashed. The girl who died was a passenger in the car, FHP says. The Versa was traveling west on US-98 in the area of Running Deer Lane. It drove off of the roadway and onto the south shoulder and started to overturn and roll.

While rolling, the car hit a tree. It came to a final rest on the south shoulder of US-98 in the wood line.

The 21-year-old had minor injuries and was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Troopers didn't immediately say that the crash was alcohol related.

FHP says the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office, fire department and emergency medical services assisted them.

