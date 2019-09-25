$173 million for citrus growers hurt from Hurricane Irma

By: Ryan Kaufman | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Division of Emergency Management approves more than $173 million for citrus growers recovering from Hurricane Irma. This was made possible from the Citrus Recovery Block Grant.

According to a press release from Governor Ron DeSantis' office, Florida was awarded $340 million from the United States Department of Agriculture to support the industry.

Governor DeSantis is quoted in the release saying,“Since January, we’ve been dedicating resources and improving policies to make sure Florida’s citrus industry gets back on its feet, and today, we’ve surpassed the 50 percent milestone for this important funding. For citrus growers still suffering from Hurricane Irma, know this – we are providing recovery funding as quickly as possible, and we will not waiver in our support.”

The full release can be read Here.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.