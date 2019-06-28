174 dolphins have died along the southwest coast of Florida in the last year

NOAA says the cause is the recent red tide bloom that has been posing serious problems since November 2017.

Other species of animals like fish, sea turtles and manatees have also been dying as a result of the spread of red tide. The scientific agency says while naturally-occurring red tide is typically found at low levels in the waters of the Gulf, it can have devastating impacts when it spreads and forms a harmful algal bloom.

It's not the first time a large-scale mortality event has happened, unfortunately. NOAA reports around 190 dolphins died during a red tide outbreak between 2005 and 2006.

Scientists continue to take samples and are performing necropsy exams on several of the dolphins.

NOAA recommends calling the Southeast Marine Mammal Stranding Hotline if you come across any distressed, stranded or dead dolphins. You can contact the hotline by calling 877-942-5343.

