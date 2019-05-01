180 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop on I-75

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 1, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Two people have been arrested for drug trafficking after a traffic stop on Interstate 75 led to the discovery of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of marijuana.

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office says a GMC Yukon SUV was pulled over for a traffic violation around 3:22 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 13 on I-75 southbound.

During the traffic stop, a K-9 deputy was walked around the outside of the vehicle and alerted to the smell of drugs.

A search of the vehicle revealed two large luggage bags containing approximately 180 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $725,000.

The driver of the vehicle, Sulaica Solay, and the passenger, Xiomara Rivera, were both arrested and charged with felony marijuana trafficking.