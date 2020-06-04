$184,500 grant goes to the Community Connections program to keep teens on the right path

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- At Wednesday's City Commission, a diversion program for local teens received $184,500 for its funding.

The Palmer Munroe Teen Center's Community Connections Program is centered around nonviolent communication and connection.

The program has been operating since 2014; the grant funding will be spread over three years. The program is specifically for young people ages 13 to 17 and lasts about 12 weeks.

The Community Connections program works with referrals from the State Attorney's Office, but also receives community referrals from schools for students who may be going down the wrong path.

The goal is for the participants to find nonviolent ways to communicate their feelings and express themselves.

"We have served over 200 youth since the inception of the program. The success of the program can really be seen in our recidivism rate, as well as several of the volunteers being full participants in the program," said Bobby Sparks, the recreation superintendent for the City of Tallahassee.

The program includes non-violent communication classes with mentors, case management and community service.

Tallahassee's program has a lower recidivism rate than the state of Florida; over 32% of participants return to volunteer at the program after graduating.

