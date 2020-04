By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 10, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — A 19-year-old man was shot in the head at the boat ramp near the Valdosta State Prison Friday afternoon, the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies say he is in critical condition and was flown to a local hospital.

The sheriff's office says it is looking for a white car, similar to an old police car, in connection to this shooting.

