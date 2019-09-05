2 armed men wanted after robbery at Apalachee Parkway Sunoco

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook it needs help identifying two men who robbed the Sunoco gas station on Apalachee Parkway.

The armed robbery happened on July 28 around 11 p.m. One of the suspects threw a bag at the cashier while pointing a silver pistol and demanded money and any phones they had.

After the cashier put the money and store phone in the bag, the suspect took it and entered the office behind the register. He stole more money and the cashier's cell phone and personal information, which was later found near the scene.

The second suspect wore a blue glove on his right hand and used it to open the door as they entered and left the store. After the robbery, the suspect ran away, heading east on Apalachee Parkway.

Deputies described both suspects as black men, between 5 feet and 6 inches and 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighing between 140 and 165 pounds.

The first suspect had on a black facemask, gray Adidas hoodie with a red shirt underneath, black pants with white stripes and white shoes.

The second suspect was wearing a gray shirt, a black durag, a black facemask, gray pants and a blue glove on his right hand.

If you have any information on the robbers, contact Detective O'Neal at (850)-606-3300 or call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850)-574-8477.

