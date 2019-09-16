2 arrested in Valdosta for pot, pistol

By: WALB News Team

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) — Officers with the Valdosta Police Department Power Squad made a traffic stop in the 1300 Block of Pineview Drive Friday, about 6:20 p.m.

During the traffic stop, officers were alerted to the smell of marijuana. While speaking with the driver, Jarques Williams, about the odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle, he handed some marijuana to the officer.

As officers continued their investigation, they noticed a handgun on the floorboard of the vehicle, within reach of the passenger.

They removed the passenger, Jacquez McKinney, from the vehicle. The handgun was reported stolen earlier this year.

Officers also found more marijuana beside the handgun.

Both Williams and McKinney were arrested without incident.

Williams was taken to Lowndes County Jail for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. McKinney was taken to Lowndes County Jail for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and felony theft by receiving stolen property.

“The handgun, in this case, was fully loaded and within easy reach of the offender," said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns. “Traffic stops are an extremely dangerous part of the job, because officers do not know what they are walking up on. We are grateful our officers were observant and able to get this gun and drugs off the street without anyone being hurt.”

