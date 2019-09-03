2 arrested in Valdosta home invasion, armed robbery

By: Jordan Barela | WALB News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) — Two suspects were arrested after an armed robbery turned into an home invasion, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

On Aug. 23, police responded to the 1000 block of Marion Street.

The victims told police the two approached them and demanded money. The victims then tried to get inside their home but the two forced their way inside and threatened the victims with a gun, according to VPD.

The two took an undisclosed amount of money and fled.

Rebekah Coleman, 29, of Valdosta and Randall Bradford, 37, of Lakeland were identified as the suspects.

Coleman was arrested the same day as the incident because of active warrants on unrelated charges, VPD officials said.

Bradford was arrested by the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 29.

Both were charged with four counts of armed robbery, four counts of false imprisonment, first degree home invasion and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Both were taken to Lowndes County Jail.

“The swift reporting of this crime by the victims to law enforcement authorities and the full cooperation of the victims allowed detectives and officers to quickly and efficiently bring resolution to this violent criminal act, which allowed for law enforcement to quickly remove two dangerous felons from our community,” Bobbi McGraw, VPD commander, said.

