2-headed goat born in Wisconsin

April 7, 2020

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) — Nueske Farms in Wittenberg has welcomed a two-headed goat. The goat was born April 5.

He has been named Janus.

"It's after a Greek god that has two head, and it's for duality, beginning and ending. I thought it fit pretty well," said Janus' owner Jocelyn Nueske.

The family believes the goat was going to be an identical twin, but the eggs weren't ale to fully split.

The Nueske family said they have had about 1,000 goats born on the farm this year, and Janus was the only one with two faces.

The farm has been sharing photos and videos of the goat on their Facebook page.

The family added that the goat has a 50-50 chance of living, but they hope it does, so they can keep it as a pet.

